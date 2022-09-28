WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — An effort to rescind a revised sex education curriculum in a suburban Milwaukee school district that includes instruction to students as young as kindergarteners has failed. The Wauwatosa School Board heard a rare motion Tuesday night to rescind the curriculum that was adopted last month and includes lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity. But the effort to rescind failed when no board members seconded the motion. The curriculum outlines the level of instruction for the different grade levels. For elementary schools, lessons include defining gender, gender roles, identifying proper names of body parts and learning about consent in an everyday context.

