By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud’s five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and No. 3 Ohio State blew by Wisconsin 52-21. The Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first four drives and led 31-7 at the half. Wisconsin could only slow them down after that but couldn’t any get closer than 21 points.

