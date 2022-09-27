By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has hosted a White House reading by this year’s group of National Student Poets. The first lady is an English and writing teacher who says she has turned to poetry at times in her own life to find the joy in other people’s words. The five student poets recognized Tuesday attend high school in Washington state, New Mexico, South Carolina, Wisconsin and New York City. Each student read their winning poem. The 24th poet laureate of the United States, Ada Limón, participated. Biden also celebrated the program’s 10th anniversary this year.

