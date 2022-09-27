By The Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a two-game series.

Milwaukee has a 42-30 record in home games and an 82-71 record overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .411.

St. Louis is 38-38 in road games and 89-65 overall. The Cardinals are 66-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 12-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 35 home runs while slugging .584. Albert Pujols is 8-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .200 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.