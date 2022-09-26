By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin news outlet is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who have received parole under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. A reporter for the outlet in May requested the names of all offenders released since Evers appointed Parole Commission Chairman John Tate in 2019. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the commission provided information through 2021 and promised to send more records as they became available but then stopped communicating with Wisconsin Right Now.

