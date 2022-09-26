By WILL WEISSERT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Some Democrats facing tough midterm races are praising many of the Biden administration’s top policy achievements even while distancing themselves from the president himself. Those conflicting political incentives have forced many front-line Democrats into delicate balancing acts. Biden’s approval ratings have improved lately but remain low as inflation still runs near record highs. Yet unemployment is down, wages are up and the White House and Democratically controlled Congress have notched wins that many candidates in close races applaud. Their predicament lays bare the lack of a national Democratic playbook on how to run in relation to Biden and his White House.

