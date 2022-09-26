By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff is unavailable indefinitely but hasn’t been ruled out for the season. He was carted off the field Saturday in the Badgers’ 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. Wisconsin’s injury report listed Cundiff as unavailable for the Badgers’ upcoming game with Illinois due to an injured left leg. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst declined to offer a timetable for when Cundiff possibly could return. Cundiff has nine catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

