By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. It was the final road game for the Brewers, who trail in the wild-card race but finish with nine games at home against St. Louis, Miami and Arizona. The Brewers would lose any tiebreakers with the Phillies or San Diego because they lost the season series against both of them.

