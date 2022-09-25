CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in a season-high five runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to their fourth straight win, a 10-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers moved within 6 1/2 games of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central. They are 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild card. The Brewers have outscored the slumping Reds 19-6 in the first three games of the four-game series.

