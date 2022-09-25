By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (82-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-93, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-7, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -148, Reds +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Hunter Renfroe had four hits on Saturday in a 10-2 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati is 59-93 overall and 30-47 at home. The Reds are 32-74 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Milwaukee has an 82-70 record overall and a 40-40 record on the road. The Brewers are 37-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 13-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 73 RBI for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 10-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 13-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (eye), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.