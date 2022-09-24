CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in a season-high five runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to their fourth straight win, a 10-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers went into the game second in the NL Central, 7 1/2 games behind the Cardinals, and fourth in the wild-card race. The Brewers have outscored the slumping Reds 19-6 in the first three games of the four-game series.

