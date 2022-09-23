TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin out for Sunday’s game at Tampa. The Buccaneers already were planning to play without suspended wide receiver Mike Evans. Other receivers could be missing as well. Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage, Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman and Green Bay’s Randall Cobb and Christian Watson are listed as questionable. Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis also is questionable.

