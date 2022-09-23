NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended three minor league pitchers after they tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Melvi Acosta, Jendersson Caraballo and Braudin Ciprian each tested positive for Stanozolol. Acosta, a 27-year-old right-hander with Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, was suspended for 80 games. Caraballo, a 22-year-old right-hander on the roster for the Dominican Summer League White Sox, received a 60-game suspension. Ciprian, a 21-year-old right-hander on the roster with the Dominican Summer League Brewers, also was suspended for 60 games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.