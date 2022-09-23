By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels says he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor. That’s a shift from his earlier statement that the state’s 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was “an exact mirror” of his position. Currently, an 1849 law bans all abortion procedures in Wisconsin, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of people in Wisconsin support abortion rights. A spokeswoman for Evers’ campaign says she doubts that Michels’ views have changed.

