PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 63, Westfield Area 16

Alma/Pepin 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Appleton North 13, Appleton East 0

Aquinas 51, Westby 14

Arcadia 20, Black River Falls 18

Badger 42, Burlington 21

Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6

Baraboo 35, La Crosse Logan 31

Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 7

Belleville 49, Fennimore 0

Berlin 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27

Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36

Bonduel 34, Marinette 0

Brillion 6, New Holstein 0

Brookfield Academy 40, Kenosha Christian Life 20

Brookfield East 45, West Allis Central 0

Bruce 40, Lake Holcombe 0

Campbellsport 34, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13

Cashton 21, Bangor 7

Catholic Central 37, Living Word Lutheran 34

Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 9

Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 7

Chilton 42, Kiel 21

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7

Clintonville 45, Northland Pines 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Whitehall 27

Colby 21, Pittsville 6

Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12

Columbus 37, Edgewood 0

Crivitz 44, Tomahawk 13

Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8

Darlington 20, Mineral Point 7

DeForest 33, Monona Grove 7

Durand 21, Elk Mound 6

Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6

Edgar 40, Abbotsford 7

Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Boyceville 21

Evansville 25, Jefferson 0

Freedom 26, Luxemburg-Casco 14

Germantown 59, West Allis Nathan Hale 24

Gibraltar 62, Gillett 8

Grafton 39, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 6

Grantsburg 21, Unity 14

Greenfield 55, South Milwaukee 14

Hamilton 48, Marquette University 21

Hartford Union 49, Cedarburg 7

Highland 21, Royall 18

Hillsboro 30, Riverdale 6

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Cambridge 7

Howards Grove 14, Oostburg 6

Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8

Iola-Scandinavia 21, Loyal 0

Kaukauna 30, Fond du Lac 28

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy def. Dominican, forfeit

Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha West 0

Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7

Kimberly 41, Oshkosh West 21

La Crosse Central 37, Tomah 14

Lake Mills 40, New Glarus 0

Lakeland 20, Antigo 0

Lancaster 28, Platteville 7

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Algoma 24

Little Chute 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

Lodi 40, Big Foot 7

Luther 42, Brookwood 8

Manitowoc Lutheran 47, Ozaukee 22

Marshall 62, Dodgeland 6

Marshfield 53, Appleton West 20

McDonell Central 46, Cornell 8

McFarland 35, Edgerton 3

Medford Area 62, Hayward 12

Merrill 28, Ashland 6

Middleton 35, Janesville Craig 7

Milw. Washington 30, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Milwaukee Vincent 56, Milwaukee Madison 14

Monroe 55, Delavan-Darien 0

Mosinee 52, Rhinelander 8

Mukwonago 31, Arrowhead 30

Muskego 56, Waukesha South 7

Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Wauwatosa East 6

New Lisbon 52, Necedah 0

New London 37, Seymour 6

Nicolet 17, West Bend West 0

Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Notre Dame 38, Green Bay Preble 7

Oak Creek 35, Franklin 7

Omro 22, Lomira 21, OT

Onalaska 35, Reedsburg Area 0

Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14

Pewaukee 31, Wauwatosa West 14

Port Washington 61, Ripon 20

Portage 31, Milton 26

Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14

Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 27

Racine Horlick 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 21

Racine St. Catherine’s 42, Saint Thomas More 6

River Falls 28, Superior 7

Seneca 28, Iowa-Grant 6

Sheboygan North 44, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton 16, Manawa 13

Slinger 35, Whitefish Bay 7

Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0

Southern Door 40, Peshtigo 0

Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8

St. Marys Springs 63, North Fond du Lac 13

Stratford 14, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Sturgeon Bay 51, Oconto 21

Sun Prairie 52, Oregon 7

Suring 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12

Tri-County 41, Bowler/Gresham 0

Turtle Lake 33, Colfax 32

Two Rivers 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 8

University School of Milwaukee 48, Shoreland Lutheran 8

Valders 47, Roncalli 19

Verona Area 27, Madison Memorial 20

Waterford 21, Westosha Central 20

Watertown Luther Prep 35, Brown Deer 7

Waunakee 52, Sun Prairie West 0

Wausaukee 54, Sevastopol 14

Wautoma 33, Richland Center 17

West Bend East 22, Homestead 7

West De Pere 21, De Pere 13

West Salem 40, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6

Whitnall 64, Cudahy 0

Wilmot Union 28, Elkhorn Area 14

Wisconsin Dells 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14

Xavier 49, Waupaca 7

