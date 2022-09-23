The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams-Friendship 63, Westfield Area 16
Alma/Pepin 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Appleton North 13, Appleton East 0
Aquinas 51, Westby 14
Arcadia 20, Black River Falls 18
Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6
Belleville 49, Fennimore 0
Berlin 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27
Bonduel 34, Marinette 0
Brillion 6, New Holstein 0
Brookfield East 45, West Allis Central 0
Bruce 40, Lake Holcombe 0
Campbellsport 34, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14
Cashton 21, Bangor 7
Catholic Central 37, Living Word Lutheran 34
Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 7
Chilton 42, Kiel 21
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7
Clintonville 45, Northland Pines 7
Colby 21, Pittsville 6
Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12
Crivitz 44, Tomahawk 13
Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8
Darlington 20, Mineral Point 7
DeForest 33, Monona Grove 7
Durand 21, Elk Mound 6
Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6
Edgar 40, Abbotsford 7
Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8
Evansville 25, Jefferson 0
Gibraltar 62, Gillett 8
Grafton 39, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 6
Greenfield 55, South Milwaukee 14
Hamilton 48, Marquette University 21
Hartford Union 49, Cedarburg 7
Highland 21, Royall 18
Hillsboro 30, Riverdale 6
Howards Grove 14, Oostburg 6
Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8
Iola-Scandinavia 21, Loyal 0
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy def. Dominican, forfeit
Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7
Kimberly 41, Oshkosh West 21
La Crosse Central 37, Tomah 14
Lake Mills 40, New Glarus 0
Lancaster 28, Platteville 7
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Algoma 24
Little Chute 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 7
Lodi 40, Big Foot 7
Luther 42, Brookwood 8
Manitowoc Lutheran 47, Ozaukee 22
Marshall 62, Dodgeland 6
Marshfield 53, Appleton West 20
Medford Area 62, Hayward 12
Merrill 28, Ashland 6
Middleton 35, Janesville Craig 7
Milw. Washington 30, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Milwaukee Vincent 56, Milwaukee Madison 14
Monroe 55, Delavan-Darien 0
Mosinee 52, Rhinelander 8
Mukwonago 31, Arrowhead 30
Muskego 56, Waukesha South 7
Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Wauwatosa East 6
New Lisbon 52, Necedah 0
Nicolet 17, West Bend West 0
Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Notre Dame 38, Green Bay Preble 7
Oak Creek 35, Franklin 7
Omro 22, Lomira 21, OT
Onalaska 35, Reedsburg Area 0
Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14
Pewaukee 31, Wauwatosa West 14
Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14
Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 27
Racine Horlick 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 21
Racine St. Catherine’s 42, Saint Thomas More 6
River Falls 28, Superior 7
Sheboygan North 44, Green Bay East 0
Slinger 35, Whitefish Bay 7
Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0
Southern Door 40, Peshtigo 0
Stratford 14, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Sun Prairie 52, Oregon 7
Suring 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12
Two Rivers 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 8
Valders 47, Roncalli 19
Verona Area 27, Madison Memorial 20
Waterford 21, Westosha Central 20
Waunakee 52, Sun Prairie West 0
Wausaukee 54, Sevastopol 14
West Bend East 22, Homestead 7
West De Pere 21, De Pere 13
West Salem 40, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6
Whitnall 64, Cudahy 0
Wilmot Union 28, Elkhorn Area 14
Wisconsin Dells 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14
Xavier 49, Waupaca 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc.