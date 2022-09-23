The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma/Pepin 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Brillion 6, New Holstein 0

Cashton 21, Bangor 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 7

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7

Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12

Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8

Hamilton 48, Marquette University 21

Howards Grove 14, Oostburg 6

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy def. Dominican, forfeit

Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7

Marshall 62, Dodgeland 6

Medford Area 62, Hayward 12

Milwaukee Vincent 56, Milwaukee Madison 14

Monroe 55, Delavan-Darien 0

Mosinee 50, Rhinelander 8

Muskego 56, Waukesha South 7

Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20

Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Oak Creek 35, Franklin 7

Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14

Pewaukee 31, Wauwatosa West 14

Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14

Racine Horlick 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 21

Racine St. Catherine’s 42, Saint Thomas More 6

Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0

Southern Door 40, Peshtigo 0

Sun Prairie 52, Oregon 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14

