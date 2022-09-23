The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma/Pepin 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Brillion 6, New Holstein 0
Cashton 21, Bangor 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 7
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7
Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12
Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8
Hamilton 48, Marquette University 21
Howards Grove 14, Oostburg 6
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy def. Dominican, forfeit
Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7
Marshall 62, Dodgeland 6
Medford Area 62, Hayward 12
Milwaukee Vincent 56, Milwaukee Madison 14
Monroe 55, Delavan-Darien 0
Mosinee 50, Rhinelander 8
Muskego 56, Waukesha South 7
Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20
Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Oak Creek 35, Franklin 7
Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14
Pewaukee 31, Wauwatosa West 14
Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14
Racine Horlick 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 21
Racine St. Catherine’s 42, Saint Thomas More 6
Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0
Southern Door 40, Peshtigo 0
Sun Prairie 52, Oregon 7
Wisconsin Dells 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
