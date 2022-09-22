By The Associated Press

No. 3 Ohio State and Wisconsin kick off the Big Ten schedule on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Badgers are 2-1 after being upset in Week 2 by Washington State. The Buckeyes haven’t been in a close game since beating then-No. 5 Notre Dame in their opener. C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State offense is hitting its stride, rolling up rolling up 763 yards — second most in school history — in a rout of Toledo last week. Both teams will have a better idea of what they’ve got after this matchup.

