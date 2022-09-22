MILWAUKEE — Employees of a Milwaukee-based health care provider who citing religious reasons for opting out of a mandated coronavirus vaccination are now required to receive a shot. The religious exemption expired this week for staff at Froedtert Health. The health care provider says its ending the exemption because of the availability of a protein-based vaccination called Novavax. Froedtert says the option eliminates the conflicts caused by mRNA-based vaccines, like Moderna or Pfizer, because it doesn’t use fetal cell lines for development. Employees with existing exemptions had until Wednesday to receive their first Novavax dose or be considered “voluntarily resigned.”

