By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is making abortion rights a central focus of his reelection campaign, is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority if Wisconsin residents support abortion rights. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels, who supports the state’s 1849 that has no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

