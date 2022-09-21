By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels.

