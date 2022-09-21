By ANDREW WAGNER

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list, and the New York Mets squandered a chance to boost their NL East lead with a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, and the Brewers closed within two games of Philadelphia for the third wild-card berth. The Mets, already assured of at least a wild card, maintained a one-game NL East. Three Mets were hit by pitches, raising their total to a record 106.

