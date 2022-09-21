By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ohio State annually ranks among the nation’s highest-scoring teams. Wisconsin traditionally has one of the stingiest defenses in the land. Yet these two Big Ten programs don’t get to play every year because they’re in different divisions. They last faced off in 2019. The wait makes the members of Ohio State’s offense and Wisconsin’s defense that much more eager for Saturday’s strength-versus-strength matchup as the third-ranked Buckeyes host the Badgers. Ohio State is gaining 565.3 yards per game this season to lead all Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.