KENOSHA, Wis. — A prosecutor in southern Wisconsin says he doesn’t expect to file charges against a homeowner who killed an intruder. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley says the police investigation shows that the homeowner defended himself against attack in his own home which had been illegally entered. Police said the homeowner fought back and the intruder was killed during the struggle Friday night. Police have yet to release further details on the incident, including how the intruder was killed.

