By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5. Pete Alonso hit his second three-run homer in as many nights as the Mets maintained their one-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta and dealt a devastating blow to the Brewers’ wild-card hopes. The Mets’ comeback came one night after they clinched their first playoff appearance since 2016 with a 7-2 triumph at Milwaukee. The Brewers’ loss clinched a playoff spot for Atlanta.

