MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers authorized the Department of Natural Resources last week to begin work on administrative rules establishing limits. The rule-making process typically takes at least two years. Final rules are subject to approval by the governor, the Natural Resources Board and the Legislature. The DNR began working in 2019 to limit PFAS in groundwater but the conservative-leaning Natural Resources Board killed the proposal in February.

