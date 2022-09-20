By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

The Big Ten’s tradition of producing elite running backs is alive and well. The conference features the nation’s top two rushers in Illinois’ Chase Brown and Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim. Four others are running for better than 100 yards per game. No other league has more than three. The Big Ten is the only conference the last 10 years that has had at least two players finish the season with rushing averages of 100 yards per game or better. Others averaging at least 100 yards are Nebraska’s Anthony Grant, Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Northwestern’s Evan Hull.

