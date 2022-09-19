MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Scherzer has pitched six perfect innings for the New York Mets against the Milwaukee Brewers in his return from the injured list. Trying for his 200th career win as the NL East-leading Mets look to clinch a playoff spot, the 38-year-old Scherzer has nine strikeouts. He’s thrown only 68 pitches, but it appears New York won’t let him go any longer in his first start in 16 days. A smiling Scherzer received a hearty round of high-fives from teammates when he returned to the dugout after the sixth, and Tylor Megill was warming up in the bullpen with the Mets leading 5-0. The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his previous start Sept. 3 with fatigue on his left side and went on the IL with oblique irritation.

