By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Montgomery made things happen for the Chicago Bears just about every time he touched the ball. But he rarely got that chance in the second quarter when the Bears fell further and further behind. The Green Bay Packers outscored Chicago 21-0 in that second period and went on to beat the Bears 27-10 on Sunday night. Montgomery ran 15 times for 122 yards but had just one carry in that decisive second quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.