By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean energy source. The Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Hydrogen is used to power some cars, trucks and trains. But a shortage of fueling stations limits their appeal. Laws enacted by Congress and supported by President Joe Biden offer funding to regional “hubs” that will encourage production of hydrogen with methods that don’t generate greenhouse gases.

