GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man who pleaded no contest to reckless homicide in a high-speed crash that killed three people has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The crash in Green Bay killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez in June 2020 when Abdi Ahmed struck their vehicle with such force that it rolled the car four or five times. According to the criminal complaint, Ahmed was driving 104 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Ahmed earlier pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide. Brown County Judge John Zakowski on Monday also placed Ahmed on extended supervision for 30 years after his release.

