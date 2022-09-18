MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season, moving within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge leads the major leagues in homers and with 125 RBIs. The second home run raised his batting average to .315, third behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .316.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.