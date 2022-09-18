By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading the Green Bay Packers to a 27-10 victory. Green Bay bounced back from a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota and beat the Bears for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers built a 24-7 halftime lead by dominating the second period, then made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to thwart a Bears comeback attempt. Rodgers went 19 of 25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.