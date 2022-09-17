The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Black Hawk/Warren IL 32, Southwestern 12
Kewaskum 41, Waupun 0
Milwaukee Academy of Science 34, Living Word Lutheran 0
Mishicot 6, Oconto 0
Phillips 44, Chequamegon 0
Rock Mid Peninsula, Mich. 50, South Shore 32
St. Marys Springs 37, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
Wild Rose 50, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. John’s NW Military Academy vs. Fall River/Rio, ccd.
