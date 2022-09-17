By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer of the season, Brandon Woodruff pitched eight strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday. New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at 57 homers. Judge is four homers away from matching Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record of 61. The game included a bizarre moment in the third inning when a throw from Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez in the head while Gonzalez was in the batter’s box.

