By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive backs talked boldly before the season about the possibility of being the NFL’s best secondary. It didn’t take long for them to get a reality check. The Packers are preparing for Sunday night’s game with the Chicago Bears while trying to figure out what went wrong in a season-opening 23-7 defeat at Minnesota. The Packers allowed Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson to score two touchdowns while catching nine passes for a career-high 184 yards.

