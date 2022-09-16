The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cashton 59, Necedah 0
Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7
Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12
Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0
Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8
New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9
Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12
Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17
Regis 42, Durand 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..