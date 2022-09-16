The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cashton 59, Necedah 0

Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7

Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12

Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0

Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8

New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12

Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17

Regis 42, Durand 7

___

