The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Boscobel 22, Hillsboro 6
Cambridge 43, Dodgeland 6
Campbellsport 42, Omro 27
Cashton 59, Necedah 0
Catholic Memorial 56, Wauwatosa East 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6
Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6
Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7
Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12
Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0
Luther 39, Seneca 0
Marquette University 49, Menomonee Falls 7
Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8
Neenah 21, Appleton North 10
New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9
Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12
Oostburg 36, Random Lake 0
Port Washington 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17
Regis 42, Durand 7
Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6
Slinger 42, West Bend West 0
Sturgeon Bay 40, Peshtigo 14
Wauwatosa West 69, Pius XI Catholic 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..