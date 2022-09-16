The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Boscobel 22, Hillsboro 6

Cambridge 43, Dodgeland 6

Campbellsport 42, Omro 27

Cashton 59, Necedah 0

Catholic Memorial 56, Wauwatosa East 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6

Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6

Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7

Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12

Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0

Luther 39, Seneca 0

Marquette University 49, Menomonee Falls 7

Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8

Neenah 21, Appleton North 10

New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12

Oostburg 36, Random Lake 0

Port Washington 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17

Regis 42, Durand 7

Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6

Slinger 42, West Bend West 0

Sturgeon Bay 40, Peshtigo 14

Wauwatosa West 69, Pius XI Catholic 0

___

