The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams-Friendship 35, Poynette 7
Amherst 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Aquinas 52, Black River Falls 0
Ashwaubenon 35, Green Bay Preble 7
Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Badger 20, Elkhorn Area 6
Baldwin-Woodville 33, Rice Lake 26, OT
Bangor 43, Brookwood 0
Baraboo 15, La Crosse Central 7
Bay Port 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 6
Belleville 32, Cuba City 7
Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20
Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Boscobel 22, Hillsboro 6
Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6
Brillion 49, Roncalli 12
Brodhead/Juda 41, River Valley 0
Burlington 42, Union Grove 14
Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Cambridge 43, Dodgeland 6
Campbellsport 42, Omro 27
Cashton 59, Necedah 0
Catholic Memorial 56, Wauwatosa East 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Cedarburg 10, Nicolet 6
Chilton 42, New Holstein 6
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14
Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Colby 32, Edgar 6
Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6
Columbus 53, Turner 14
D.C. Everest 44, Stevens Point 18
Darlington 87, Parkview/Albany 0
De Pere 28, Green Bay Southwest 21
Edgerton 30, Whitewater 7
Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6
Florence 38, Laona-Wabeno 18
Fond du Lac 31, Oshkosh North 28
Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7
Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7
Germantown 20, Brookfield East 13
Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12
Grafton 28, Greenfield 0
Hamilton 49, Brookfield Central 24
Hartford Union 30, Homestead 23
Holmen 34, Tomah 7
Howards Grove 28, Hilbert 21
Hudson 21, Menomonie 7
Ithaca 28, Highland 14
Janesville Craig 52, Madison La Follette 0
Janesville Parker 26, Verona Area 19
Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47, Saint Francis 12
Kewaunee 40, Bonduel 19
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 13
Lakeland 44, Merrill 6
Lakeside Lutheran 52, New Glarus 21
Lancaster 38, Richland Center 7
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0
Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8
Lodi 23, Edgewood 7
Luther 39, Seneca 0
Marathon 56, Abbotsford 12
Markesan 44, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Marquette University 49, Menomonee Falls 7
Marshfield 28, Wausau West 24
McFarland 55, Delavan-Darien 0
Menasha 59, Green Bay East 0
Milton 33, Beaver Dam 30
Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 34, Fennimore 0
Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2
Mosinee 48, Hayward 14
Mukwonago 24, Muskego 6
Neenah 21, Appleton North 10
New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9
New Richmond 28, Superior 18
Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12
Northwestern 40, Cameron 3
Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Oconto Falls 20, Tomahawk 17
Oostburg 36, Random Lake 0
Oregon 33, Sauk Prairie 8
Pacelli 45, Rosholt 8
Pewaukee 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Port Washington 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Potosi/Cassville 28, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12
Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6
Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14
Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17
Racine St. Catherine’s 45, Brown Deer 0
Reedsburg Area 20, Sparta 13
Regis 42, Durand 7
River Ridge 47, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Riverdale 16, Iowa-Grant 14
Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6
Slinger 42, West Bend West 0
Southern Door 34, Marinette 6
Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6
Stratford 50, Nekoosa 14
Sturgeon Bay 40, Peshtigo 14
Sun Prairie 54, Sun Prairie West 7
Thorp 36, Lincoln 0
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 13
Unity 73, Webster 0
Waterford 20, Wilmot Union 17
Watertown Luther Prep 29, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Waukesha West 21, Oconomowoc 14, OT
Wautoma 52, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 14
Wauwatosa West 69, Pius XI Catholic 0
West Allis Nathan Hale 44, West Allis Central 0
West Bend East 27, Whitefish Bay 7
West De Pere 16, Pulaski 10
West Salem 55, Altoona 12
Westby 40, Arcadia 0
Wisconsin Dells 32, Mauston 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Whitnall 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 17, Hortonville 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Manawa 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..