PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 35, Poynette 7

Amherst 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Aquinas 52, Black River Falls 0

Ashwaubenon 35, Green Bay Preble 7

Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Badger 20, Elkhorn Area 6

Baldwin-Woodville 33, Rice Lake 26, OT

Bangor 43, Brookwood 0

Baraboo 15, La Crosse Central 7

Bay Port 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 6

Belleville 32, Cuba City 7

Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20

Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Boscobel 22, Hillsboro 6

Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6

Brillion 49, Roncalli 12

Brodhead/Juda 41, River Valley 0

Burlington 42, Union Grove 14

Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Cambridge 43, Dodgeland 6

Campbellsport 42, Omro 27

Cashton 59, Necedah 0

Catholic Memorial 56, Wauwatosa East 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Cedarburg 10, Nicolet 6

Chilton 42, New Holstein 6

Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14

Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Colby 32, Edgar 6

Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6

Columbus 53, Turner 14

D.C. Everest 44, Stevens Point 18

Darlington 87, Parkview/Albany 0

De Pere 28, Green Bay Southwest 21

Edgerton 30, Whitewater 7

Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6

Florence 38, Laona-Wabeno 18

Fond du Lac 31, Oshkosh North 28

Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7

Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7

Germantown 20, Brookfield East 13

Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12

Grafton 28, Greenfield 0

Hamilton 49, Brookfield Central 24

Hartford Union 30, Homestead 23

Holmen 34, Tomah 7

Howards Grove 28, Hilbert 21

Hudson 21, Menomonie 7

Ithaca 28, Highland 14

Janesville Craig 52, Madison La Follette 0

Janesville Parker 26, Verona Area 19

Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47, Saint Francis 12

Kewaunee 40, Bonduel 19

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 13

Lakeland 44, Merrill 6

Lakeside Lutheran 52, New Glarus 21

Lancaster 38, Richland Center 7

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0

Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8

Lodi 23, Edgewood 7

Luther 39, Seneca 0

Marathon 56, Abbotsford 12

Markesan 44, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Marquette University 49, Menomonee Falls 7

Marshfield 28, Wausau West 24

McFarland 55, Delavan-Darien 0

Menasha 59, Green Bay East 0

Milton 33, Beaver Dam 30

Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 34, Fennimore 0

Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2

Mosinee 48, Hayward 14

Mukwonago 24, Muskego 6

Neenah 21, Appleton North 10

New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

New Richmond 28, Superior 18

Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12

Northwestern 40, Cameron 3

Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 14

Oconto Falls 20, Tomahawk 17

Oostburg 36, Random Lake 0

Oregon 33, Sauk Prairie 8

Pacelli 45, Rosholt 8

Pewaukee 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Port Washington 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Potosi/Cassville 28, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12

Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6

Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14

Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17

Racine St. Catherine’s 45, Brown Deer 0

Reedsburg Area 20, Sparta 13

Regis 42, Durand 7

River Ridge 47, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Riverdale 16, Iowa-Grant 14

Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6

Slinger 42, West Bend West 0

Southern Door 34, Marinette 6

Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6

Stratford 50, Nekoosa 14

Sturgeon Bay 40, Peshtigo 14

Sun Prairie 54, Sun Prairie West 7

Thorp 36, Lincoln 0

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 13

Unity 73, Webster 0

Waterford 20, Wilmot Union 17

Watertown Luther Prep 29, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Waukesha West 21, Oconomowoc 14, OT

Wautoma 52, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 14

Wauwatosa West 69, Pius XI Catholic 0

West Allis Nathan Hale 44, West Allis Central 0

West Bend East 27, Whitefish Bay 7

West De Pere 16, Pulaski 10

West Salem 55, Altoona 12

Westby 40, Arcadia 0

Wisconsin Dells 32, Mauston 14

Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Whitnall 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 17, Hortonville 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Manawa 6

