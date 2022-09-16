The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams-Friendship 35, Poynette 7
Algoma 48, Gillett 12
Alma/Pepin 45, Augusta 36
Almond-Bancroft 52, Tri-County 19
Amherst 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Aquinas 52, Black River Falls 0
Arrowhead 49, Waukesha North 12
Ashwaubenon 35, Green Bay Preble 7
Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Auburndale 29, Pittsville 0
Badger 20, Elkhorn Area 6
Baldwin-Woodville 33, Rice Lake 26, OT
Bangor 43, Brookwood 0
Baraboo 15, La Crosse Central 7
Bay Port 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 6
Belleville 32, Cuba City 7
Berlin 26, Plymouth 24
Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20
Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Boscobel 22, Hillsboro 6
Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6
Brillion 49, Roncalli 12
Brodhead/Juda 41, River Valley 0
Burlington 42, Union Grove 14
Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Cambria-Friesland 28, Deerfield 27
Cambridge 43, Dodgeland 6
Campbellsport 42, Omro 27
Cashton 59, Necedah 0
Catholic Central 35, Brookfield Academy 0
Catholic Memorial 56, Wauwatosa East 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Cedarburg 10, Nicolet 6
Chilton 42, New Holstein 6
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14
Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Clintonville 49, Fall River/Rio 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Melrose-Mindoro 22
Colby 32, Edgar 6
Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6
Columbus 53, Turner 14
Cumberland 56, Barron 0
D.C. Everest 44, Stevens Point 18
Darlington 87, Parkview/Albany 0
De Pere 28, Green Bay Southwest 21
DeForest 41, Stoughton 0
Edgerton 30, Whitewater 7
Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49, Williams Bay 28
Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6
Fall Creek 27, Neillsville/Granton 12
Florence 38, Laona-Wabeno 18
Fond du Lac 31, Oshkosh North 28
Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Denmark 14
Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7
Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 7
Germantown 20, Brookfield East 13
Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12
Gilman 65, Greenwood 0
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 14
Grafton 28, Greenfield 0
Grantsburg 61, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Greendale 79, Cudahy 0
Hamilton 49, Brookfield Central 24
Hartford Union 30, Homestead 23
Holmen 34, Tomah 7
Howards Grove 28, Hilbert 21
Hudson 21, Menomonie 7
Independence/Gilmanton 19, Eleva-Strum 12
Ithaca 28, Highland 14
Janesville Craig 52, Madison La Follette 0
Johnson Creek 29, Randolph 28
Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47, Saint Francis 12
Kettle Moraine 55, Waukesha South 7
Kewaunee 40, Bonduel 19
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 13
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 26, Valders 20
Laconia 42, North Fond du Lac 12
Ladysmith 44, Hurley 38
Lake Mills 49, Big Foot 10
Lakeland 44, Merrill 6
Lakeside Lutheran 52, New Glarus 21
Lancaster 38, Richland Center 7
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0
Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8
Lodi 23, Edgewood 7
Lourdes Academy 27, Pardeeville 21
Luck 44, Frederic 6
Luther 39, Seneca 0
Marathon 56, Abbotsford 12
Markesan 44, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Marquette University 49, Menomonee Falls 7
Marshall 42, Waterloo 0
Marshfield 28, Wausau West 24
Martin Luther 33, Saint Thomas More 0
McFarland 55, Delavan-Darien 0
Menasha 59, Green Bay East 0
Middleton 45, Madison Memorial 21
Milton 33, Beaver Dam 30
Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 34, Fennimore 0
Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2
Monroe 53, Jefferson 15
Mosinee 48, Hayward 14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 28, Monona Grove 6
Mukwonago 24, Muskego 6
Neenah 21, Appleton North 10
New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9
New Lisbon 26, Royall 6
New Richmond 28, Superior 18
Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12
Northwestern 40, Cameron 3
Notre Dame 35, Sheboygan North 7
Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Oconto Falls 20, Tomahawk 17
Onalaska 42, La Crosse Logan 18
Oostburg 36, Random Lake 0
Oregon 33, Sauk Prairie 8
Osceola 34, Amery 28
Pacelli 45, Rosholt 8
Pewaukee 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Port Washington 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Portage 26, Fort Atkinson 14
Potosi/Cassville 28, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12
Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6
Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14
Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17
Racine Park 34, Racine Case 14
Racine St. Catherine’s 45, Brown Deer 0
Reedsburg Area 20, Sparta 13
Reedsville 21, Ozaukee 12
Regis 42, Durand 7
River Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 9
River Ridge 47, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Riverdale 16, Iowa-Grant 14
Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 3
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 40, Oakfield 0
Sevastopol 18, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 0
Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6
Shell Lake 49, Clayton 48
Shiocton 21, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 41, South Milwaukee 36
Siren 36, Flambeau 22
Slinger 42, West Bend West 0
Southern Door 34, Marinette 6
Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6
St. Croix Falls 45, Spooner 14
Stratford 50, Nekoosa 14
Sturgeon Bay 40, Peshtigo 14
Sun Prairie 54, Sun Prairie West 7
Thorp 36, Lincoln 0
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 13
Unity 73, Webster 0
University School of Milwaukee 28, Lake Country Lutheran 27
Verona Area 26, Janesville Parker 19
Waterford 20, Wilmot Union 17
Watertown Luther Prep 29, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Waukesha West 21, Oconomowoc 14, OT
Waunakee 70, Watertown 13
Waupaca 55, Shawano 48
Wautoma 52, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 14
Wauwatosa West 69, Pius XI Catholic 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Tri-City United, Minn. 7
West Allis Nathan Hale 44, West Allis Central 0
West Bend East 27, Whitefish Bay 7
West De Pere 16, Pulaski 10
West Salem 55, Altoona 12
Westby 40, Arcadia 0
Westfield Area 26, Dodgeville 21
Westosha Central 35, Beloit Memorial 17
Winneconne 24, New London 6
Wisconsin Dells 32, Mauston 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Whitnall 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 17, Hortonville 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Manawa 6
Woodstock Marian, Ill. 34, Appleton West 21
Xavier 49, Seymour 6
