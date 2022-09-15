By The Associated Press

Wisconsin will try to bounce back from its loss to Washington State when New Mexico State visits on Saturday. The Aggies haven’t won a road game in four years. The Badgers committed 11 penalties in their 17-14 loss to the double-digit underdog Cougars and need to polish their game before going to No. 3 Ohio State next week. New Mexico State’s last road win was against UTEP on Sept. 22, 2018. The Aggies’ 20-game road losing streak is the longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

