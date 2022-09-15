MADISON, Wis. — A local alderman in Wisconsin whose name appears on the membership rolls of a far-right extremist group has resigned citing safety concerns for his family. Madison Alderman Gary Halverson was among hundreds of elected officials, military members and law enforcement officers who were on a leaked list of Oath Keepers members, the group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Halverson said his resignation follows some vandalism at this house, which he said has triggered symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder for his wife. Halverson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he joined the Oath Keepers in mid-2020 without vetting the organization and has since terminated his membership.

