WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Four staff members at a Waukesha child care center were taken into custody while investigators looked into allegations of physical abuse. According to Waukesha police, three staff members at The Lawrence School were booked and released Wednesday on potential charges of failure to protect and the fourth person was arrested and taken to the Waukesha County Jail on possible child abuse charges. The center closed early Wednesday and police worked most of the day to reunite children with their parents. The Lawrence School serves children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. It also provides before and after school care for the Waukesha school district.

