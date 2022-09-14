By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and was spent on a new volleyball facility at a university both men attended. The 2017 texts show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant was “on board” with the plan. Bryant’s left office in 2020. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging that they misspent welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

