By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — New court documents show the Mississippi governor in 2017 knew of a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a volleyball facility. The building is at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played volleyball. Court documents filed Monday include text message exchanges between Favre and Nancy New, director of the nonprofit that had contracts with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. In August 2017, New texted Favre that then-Gov. Phil Bryant was “on board” with payment to Favre to help fund the volleyball building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.