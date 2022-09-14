By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says running backs A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones need to get the ball more than they did in a season-opening defeat at Minnesota. The reigning MVP suggested the Packers need to stick with the running game. The Packers finished the game with 39 pass attempts and 18 carries. Jones and Dillon are Rodgers’ top playmakers now that two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders.

