NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have hired their first female scout. Ronda Engelhardt will join the staff as a North American amateur scout based out of Minnesota. Engelhardt has been head coach of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Minnesota Whitecaps the past four seasons and won the Isobel Cup in 2019. The native of Roseville, Minnesota, was former U.S. women’s national hockey team player and captain in college at Minnesota in 2002-03. She was previously an assistant coach at Division III St. Thomas and the girls high school head coach at the Breck School in Minnesota. General manager David Poile also announced Sebastian Bordeleau has joined coach John Hynes’ staff as a skills coach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.