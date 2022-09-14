MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say officers fatally shot a man after their squad car was struck by gunfire. Officials are searching for two other suspects who fled from the scene of the shooting Tuesday night on the city’s north side. Authorities say three tactical officers responded to gunshots detected by Shotspotter technology about 9 p.m. Police say as they arrived, gunshots struck the officers’ car. The officers fired their weapons in return and struck one suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, several times. He died at the hospital. No one else was hit by gunfire. The two other suspects fled on foot and were still on the run Wednesday morning.

