Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a village of 15,000 in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, is home to four Dharmic temples, an anomaly in a state rarely recognized for its South Asian immigrant population. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in the middle of nowhere when they were built in 2001. Now the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses and has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha. Believers of these Indic traditions come from all across the state to worship in spaces where they can share languages, culture and spiritual community.

