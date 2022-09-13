By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is transferring $15 million from his campaign account to his party’s candidates, incumbents and political committee for the fall election. That’s according to a Democrat familiar with the situation who insisted on anonymity to discuss it. Schumer is sending $1 million each to four incumbent Democratic senators and five Democratic challengers in battleground states. Schumer also is sending $500,000 each to two other incumbent senators and $5 million to the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. It’s a vote of confidence for Schumer’s candidates. Schumer is in line to stay as majority leader if Democrats beat back Republican efforts to wrest control of the Senate.

